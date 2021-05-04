Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, shaking philanthropic world

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates said on Monday that they have decided to divorce, unnerving the philanthropic world.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the two said in a statement posted on the Twitter account of Bill Gates, who cofounded Microsoft Corp.

"We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," their statement said.

The financial details of the decision were not immediately clear.