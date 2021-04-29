WATCH | 201,000 deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s second Covid-19 wave

India is experiencing a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections. For the past few weeks, cases and deaths have skyrocketed, making it the world’s worst outbreak of infections.

In New Delhi alone, one death from Covid-19 is being reported every four minutes and ambulances around India have been taking the bodies of victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies burn on rows of funeral pyres.

The second wave has seen at least 300,000 more people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming health facilities and crematoriums and prompting an increasingly urgent response from allies overseas sending equipment.

The country has now lost at least 201,000 people to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Countries around the world have stepped up to offer critical aid. Several nations, such as the US, the UK, Germany and France, have offered support as India’s underfunded healthcare system struggles to cope with the increasing demand for medical oxygen and hospital beds.