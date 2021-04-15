Putin receives second shot of Russian C0vid-19 vaccine
President Vladimir Putin has received the second shot of a Russian Covid-19 vaccine, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying on Wednesday.
The Kremlin said last month that Putin had received the first shot without disclosing details or providing photographs.
It has not said which of Russia's three vaccines, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V, he has received.
