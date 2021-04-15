World

Putin receives second shot of Russian C0vid-19 vaccine

By Maria Kiselyova - 15 April 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting dedicated to the production of vaccines against the coronavirus disease via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia on March 22 2021.
Image: Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

President Vladimir Putin has received the second shot of a Russian Covid-19 vaccine, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said last month that Putin had received the first shot without disclosing details or providing photographs.

It has not said which of Russia's three vaccines, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V, he has received.

 

Reuters

