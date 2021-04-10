World

Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

By Tiyashi Datta - 10 April 2021
Facebook said it will be converting a part of it's Menlo Park, in California US into a vaccination site.
Facebook said it will be converting a part of it's Menlo Park, in California US into a vaccination site.
Image: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States.

For this initiative, the company is teaming up with Ravenswood Family Health Centre, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a post .

"We're also teaming up with the State of California and local nonprofits to support mobile vaccination clinics in four of the state's hardest hit regions," wrote Sandberg.

Earlier this year, the social media company decided to launch a tool to give people in the United States information about where to get Covid-19 vaccines and added a Covid-19 information area to its photo-sharing site, Instagram.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish
The Renaming of Port Elizabeth, Its Airport and Uitenhage

Most Read

X