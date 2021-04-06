Shock footage from Mozambique attacks emerges — shows devastation, bodies strewn in the street

Unseen footage and pictures of the attack by Islamist militants on the northern Mozambique town of Palma give a glimpse of the full extent of the carnage.

Images obtained by Sky News show bodies strewn on the ground, signs of 'help' made out of toilet paper and sheets and attacks on escape cars after the attacks began.

Information on the attacks has been scarce as communication from the area has been cut.

It's been estimated that dozen of people were killed in the attack, but because of interrupted cell and internet services, the true death toll is not known.

Witnesses described to BBC how they had to flee the area after hearing gunshots. They spoke about the terror of the experience, describing how they spent days on the run without any help from authorities.

The attack on the area, which houses a gas production facility, had been predicted by analysts for years.

Sky News reports it could be a precursor of more violent battles to follow.

Al Jazeera reported authorities said a significant number of fighters had been killed in the government's battle to regain control of the area.