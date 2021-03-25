Emmerson Mnangagwa receives first jab as he promotes vaccinations

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some opposition politicians received a Covid-19 jab in the tourist resort of Victoria Falls on Wednesday, a month after the country started its vaccination programme.

Zimbabwe has registered vaccines from China, India and Russia for emergency use but none so far from Western manufacturers.

In a country where suspicion and scepticism often trump facts, Mnangagwa's vaccination at a public event, together with opposition leaders, was meant to assure citizens that the vaccines were safe.

The nation had planned to administer the Sinopharm vaccine to 53,000 health workers and selected security forces when it rolled out the first phase of its programme on February 18, but only 44,135 people had been vaccinated by Tuesday, the health ministry said.