Weekend lockdown in Paris region may not be enough, says hospital executive

The coronavirus situation is worsening in the greater Paris region where hospitals are under immense strain, the director-general of the AP-HP Paris hospitals organisation, Martin Hirsch, said on Wednesday.

Hirsch told RTL radio there were two options to contain the disease — a local weekend lockdown, already in place in other parts of the country, or a broader lockdown in the region.

“The virus is not under control. There are as many patients in intensive care units today as there were at the peak of the second wave,” he said.