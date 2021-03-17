Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports

"We are discussing what the best way to proceed is," Kwarteng told the BBC when asked about the fairness of non-vaccinated people being denied access to hospitality, entertainment and travel.

On travel in particular, Kwarteng said that any policy needed to be driven by the data.

"We are having debates, discussions about travel...but I think what we also have to do is be driven by the data, we've got to see how coronavirus develops," he said.

Rising numbers of Covid-19 infections in some parts of Europe could derail UK plans to re-open international travel routes from mid-May.