Jordan uses teargas to clamp down on anti-lockdown protesters

Jordan used teargas on Monday to suppress protests against a curfew imposed to stem a severe outbreak of Covid-19, witnesses and residents said.

Police took action after hundreds of protesters in several cities including Amman demonstrated for a second day and defied a night curfew which was extended last week, they said.

Many of the protesters called on the government to resign and demanded an end to emergency laws in place since the outset of the pandemic, which civic groups say violate civil and political rights.

Others were angry after nine people, mostly Covid-19 patients, died on Saturday when medics in a government hospital allegedly ignored depleted oxygen supplies on respirators for at least two hours.