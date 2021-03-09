US President Joe Biden's German Shepherd removed from White House after aggressive behaviour

A pair of German Shepherds belonging to US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are being sent back to their family home in the US state of Delaware after one of them displayed aggressive behaviour at the White House.

According to CNN, the dog whose name is Major Biden had what was described as a “biting incident” with a security official at the White House.

The three-year-old hound who was adopted in November 2018 from an animal shelter, is said to be notorious for displaying such behaviour.

TimesLIVE