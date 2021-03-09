The queen and Prince Philip weren't part of conversations on Archie's skin tone, Harry confirms

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has clarified that neither his grandmother Queen Elizabeth nor grandfather Prince Philip were part of conversations around Archie's skin tone.

This was revealed by Oprah Winfrey after her explosive interview with the couple on Sunday evening, where the duo discussed a variety of issues including the lack of protection and support from Buckingham Palace and racism the duchess experienced at the hands of British tabloids.

The interview aired on Monday on SA screens.

Winfrey, speaking to CBS This Morning after the sit-down interview, revealed what the duke told her in the wake of the revelations.

“He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and, if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations,” Winfrey told Gayle King.