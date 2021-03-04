150 missing children recovered by task force in Tennessee

An American task force has recovered 150 missing children in Tennessee during January and February, CNN reports.

The circumstances in which the children, ranging in age from 3 to 17, were recovered, differed from context to context. Some were allegedly victims of human trafficking, found in the care of family members without guardianship, or went missing as a result of child abuse and neglect.

During the joint operation, called “Operation Volunteer Strong”, a number of arrests were made, including two suspects with arrest warrants and a kidnapping suspect.

TimesLIVE