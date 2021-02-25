Myanmar minister flies to Thailand for crisis talks

Myanmar’s military-appointed foreign minister flew into Thailand on Wednesday, a Thai government source said, as Myanmar’s neighbours intensified efforts to resolve a crisis that began when its army seized power in a February 1 coup.

The minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, arrived for talks on diplomatic efforts by the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), the Thai source said, as opponents of the coup again took to the streets in Myanmar.

Indonesia has taken the lead in efforts steer a path out of the crisis with the help of fellow association members but its plans appeared to falter earlier on Wednesday with the scrapping of a proposed trip to Myanmar by its foreign minister.

This week has seen huge rallies and a general strike to denounce the coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, despite a warning from authorities that confrontation could get people killed.

Protesters from ethnic minorities rallied on Wednesday, together with staff from the energy ministry, as concern mounted about the economic effects of the protests and an associated civil disobedience campaign of strikes.

“The economy isn’t doing well, it’s in a slump,” Yangon electronics shop owner Win Thein, 56, said.

“It will only get back to normal when the military returns power to the winning party that we sincerely voted for.”

The crisis has restored Myanmar’s reputation as the problem member of the 10-country Asean grouping.

Indonesia had this week proposed a plan centred on Asean members sending monitors to ensure the generals stick to their promise to hold fair elections, sources said.

The military has not given a time frame for a new election but it imposed a one-year state of emergency when it seized power so it would likely be after that.

But Suu Kyi’s party, which swept a November 8 election that the military says was marred by fraud, and its supporters want its victory recognised.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Indonesia’s embassy in Yangon to oppose a new election, demanding that the votes they cast in November be recognised.

The army seized power after alleging fraud in the elections, detaining Suu Kyi and much of the party leadership.

The electoral commission dismissed the fraud complaints.

Protesters in the second city of Mandalay marched on Wednesday, holding up signs of support for the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, or parliament. — Reuters