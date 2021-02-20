Biden plans Texas visit, pushes for speedy disaster funds in winter storm crisis

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he will approve a disaster declaration for Texas, clearing the way for more aid in a crippling winter storm as he weighed a trip to survey the federal response.

Millions of residents in the US' biggest oil and gas producer have dealt with power outages, and nearly half of Texans struggled on Friday with disrupted water service. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the storm and a cold snap.

The first crisis to develop in Biden's one-month-old term is testing the president's pledge to govern on behalf of Americans who opposed his candidacy, a campaign commitment the Democrat intended to contrast with Republican former President Donald Trump.

Now, the White House is working closely with Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who did not initially acknowledge Biden's November election win. In December, Texas state officials tried, and failed, to overturn Biden's national election win in court.

“As I said when I ran, I'm going to be a president for all Americans,” said Biden, who lost in Texas to Trump.