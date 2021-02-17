Tornadoes, historic cold across US kill seven, disrupt Covid-19 vaccinations

Killer tornadoes in the US Southeast and historic sub-zero cold as far south as Texas were blamed on Tuesday for seven deaths and massive power outages that cancelled Covid-19 inoculations and threatened to disrupt vaccine supplies.

Treacherous weather will maintain its grip on many parts of the US from Tuesday through Friday, with up to 4 inches of snow and freezing rain expected from the southern Plains into the Northeast, forecasters said.

“We're calling it Storm System No. 2, with very similar placement to the previous storm,” said meteorologist Lara Pagano of the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. She was referring to a system that blasted the nation through the long Presidents Day holiday weekend, dumping snow and ice from Ohio to the Rio Grande.

An Artic air mass that descended over much of the country pushed temperatures to historic lows on Tuesday, Pagano said. In Lincoln, Nebraska, a reading of minus 31 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 35 °C) on Tuesday shattered a record set in 1978 of minus 18F (minus 27C).