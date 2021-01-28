Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary virtually
Ex-prisoners fear Covid-19 may end era of telling their stories on site
Marian Turski, a 94-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, decided to mark the 76th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops on Wednesday virtually, aware that he might never return from a physical visit because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Survivors and museum officials said they feared the pandemic could end the era where Auschwitz’s former prisoners can tell their own stories to visitors on site...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.