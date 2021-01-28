Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary virtually

Ex-prisoners fear Covid-19 may end era of telling their stories on site

Marian Turski, a 94-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, decided to mark the 76th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops on Wednesday virtually, aware that he might never return from a physical visit because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Survivors and museum officials said they feared the pandemic could end the era where Auschwitz’s former prisoners can tell their own stories to visitors on site...

