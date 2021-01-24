UFS preparing protocol for clinical trial of Ivermectin for Covid-19

The University of the Free State says it is in the process of preparing a clinical trial protocol to determine the efficacy of Ivermectin in the fight against Covid-19.

This is being handled by FARMOVS, a wholly-owned clinical research company of the university, together with several medical and scientific experts at the university.

The clinical trial protocol will be for a randomised, controlled study according to the requirements of the legal professions, to submit it for approval to the relevant national regulatory authority.

“By participating in the preparation of the clinical trial protocol, FARMOVS and the UFS remain supportive of and committed to contributing to the development of treatments and treatment strategies to battle the Covid-19 pandemic,” the university said in a statement.

“Should the clinical trial protocol be approved by the relevant national regulatory authority, the UFS will be the first university in SA to attempt such a study.”