Biden swiftly begins sweeping away Trump's immigration barriers

DHS also said it would end all enrolments in a controversial Trump program — known as the Migrant Protection Protocols — that forced more than 65,000 asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait for US court hearings. The release did not clarify what will happen to migrants now in the program, many of whom have been stuck for months in squalid tent camps near the southwest border.

The actions show that Biden is beginning his presidency with a sharp focus on immigration, just as Trump kept the issue at the centre of his policy agenda until the last days of his administration — though they come at the issue from radically different perspectives. In one of his rare post-election public appearances, Trump earlier this month visited a section of the US-Mexico border wall, which he had ordered built by shifting funds, partly from the military budget.

Biden's decision to immediately roll back Trump's travel ban won praise from business groups and migrant advocates. Myron Brilliant, the head of international affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, said the ban was “was not aligned with American values” and its reversal would help “restore our credibility on the global stage.”

MORE ACTIONS COMING

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, travel to the US has been curbed and DHS said in its announcement Wednesday that current non-essential travel restrictions will remain in place.

Biden has not yet laid out clear plans for a March 2020 order issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows officials to expel almost all border crossers. Since the order was put in place, about 380,000 people have been quickly sent to their home countries or pushed back to Mexico, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

Incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on a call with reporters on Tuesday it would be “unwise” for migrants to come to the border now because of limited capacity to process asylum say.