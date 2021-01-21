Africa's Covid-19 death rate now higher than global rate

Africa's coronavirus case fatality rate stands at 2.5%, higher than the global level of 2.2% - a trend that is alarming experts, the head of the continent's disease control body said on Thursday.

Earlier in the pandemic, Africa's death rate had been below the global average, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) head Dr John Nkengasong told reporters.

“The case fatality rate is beginning to be very worrying and concerning for all of us,” he said.