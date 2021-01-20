Kamala Harris breaks barriers as America's vice-president

Kamala Harris made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as Joe Biden's vice-president, becoming the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the second highest US office.

Looking ahead, Harris, 56, is seen as an obvious contender for the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nomination should Biden, 78, decide not to seek a second term. Harris has yet to weigh in publicly on such speculation.

A US senator from California the past four years, Harris has shattered many a glass ceiling. She served as San Francisco's first female district attorney and was California's first woman of colour to be elected attorney-general.

Harris has resigned her Senate seat, but she still will play a prominent role in the chamber. The US vice-president serves as Senate president, casting any tiebreaking votes in the 100-member chamber. With it split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, Harris gives her party control of the Senate.