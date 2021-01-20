Joe Biden sworn in as US president, takes helm of deeply divided nation

Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the US on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country reeling from deep political divides, a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

With his hand on an heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Biden took the presidential oath of office administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts just after noon, vowing to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the US”.

Biden, 78, became the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that was largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus and security concerns following the January 6 assault on the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

The norm-defying Trump flouted one last convention on his way out of the White House when he refused to meet Biden or attend his successor's inauguration, breaking with a political tradition seen as affirming the peaceful transfer of power.