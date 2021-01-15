World

'Strong' aftershocks possible after quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi

By Reuters - 15 January 2021
People look at a damaged hospital building following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province, Indonesia, January 15, 2021.
Image: Antara Foto/Akbar Tado via REUTERS

Strong aftershocks could follow a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island early on Friday, the chief of Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

Dwikorita Karnawati told a news conference there had been at least 26 aftershocks after two strong quakes had rocked the area since Thursday afternoon.

At last seven people have been killed, more than 600 injured and thousands displaced from the series of earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

