Outcry as US executes first woman since 1953

The US government executed convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, early on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court cleared the last hurdle for her execution by overturning a stay.

Montgomery's execution marked the first time a female prisoner has been executed in the US since 1953.

Challenges were fought across multiple federal courts on whether to allow the execution of Montgomery, 52, who had initially been scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection of pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate, on Tuesday.

Kelley Henry, Montgomery's lawyer, called the execution “vicious, unlawful, and an unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power”.

“No-one can credibly dispute Mrs Montgomery's long-standing debilitating mental disease — diagnosed and treated for the first time by the Bureau of Prisons' own doctors,” Henry said in a statement.

Montgomery was convicted in 2007 in Missouri for kidnapping and strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett, then eight months pregnant. Montgomery cut Stinnett's foetus from the womb. The child survived.

Some of Stinnett's relatives travelled to witness Montgomery's execution.

As the execution process began, asked by a female executioner if she had any last words, Montgomery responded in a quiet, muffled voice, “No,” according to a reporter who served as a media witness.

Federal executions have been on pause for 17 years and only three men have been executed by the federal government since 1963, until the practice resumed last year under President Donald Trump, whose outspoken support for capital punishment long predates his entry into politics.

Montgomery's lawyers asked for Trump's clemency last week, saying she had committed her crime after a childhood in which she had been abused and repeatedly raped by her stepfather and his friends, and so should instead face life in prison.

It is one of three executions the US Department of Justice had scheduled for the final full week of Trump's administration. Two other executions scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been delayed, for now at least, by a federal judge in Washington, to allow the condemned murderers to recover from Covid-19.

The American Civil Liberties Union and some liberal lawmakers opposed the government's plans to execute Montgomery, with the ACLU saying her life had been “marred by unthinkable trauma that resulted in documented brain damage and mental illness”.

Montgomery's execution was the first of 2021 by the federal government and the 11th since last year.

In 2020, the US government executed 10 people. — Reuters