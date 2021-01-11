India signs purchase order with Serum for AstraZeneca vaccine - source

India has signed a purchase order with vaccine producer Serum Institute to procure AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, a source said on Monday, the first step in one of the world's largest vaccination programmes against the novel coronavirus.

Local television channel CNBC-TV 18 said the order was for 11 million doses and the government would buy the shots at 200 rupees ($2.72) per dose.

The government has also signed a purchase agreement with Indian firm Bharat Biotech for its Covid-19 vaccine, the news channel reported, citing unnamed sources.

Representatives for Serum, Bharat Biotech and India's health ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

India aims to secure 600 million doses for its vaccination drive that aims to inoculate 300 million citizens over the next six to eight months. The programme is expected to begin on January 16.