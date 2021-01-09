North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden

North Korea is preparing for the test and production of various new weapons, including a “multi-warhead rocket” and “supersonic gliding flight warheads for new type ballistic rockets,” while research on a nuclear submarine is nearly complete, he said.

“Kim pretty much showed what's on his mind – submarine missiles, better ICBMs and other advanced arms,” said Yoo Ho-yeol, professor of North Korean studies at Korea University in Seoul. “He is saying that’s basically what Washington will see going forward, which could escalate tension or open doors for talks.”

Kim's remarks were one of the most ambitious outlines of North Korean national defence and nuclear matters in some time, said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“It could presage a return to nuclear testing, which is now on the table given that Kim renounced his April 2018 moratorium,” he said.

US TALKS STALLED

There was no immediate comment from the US State Department. A spokesperson for the Biden campaign declined to comment.

Kim criticised South Korea for offering co-operation in “non-fundamental” areas such as coronavirus aid and tourism, and said Seoul should stop buying arms from and conducting military drills with the US.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said it still hopes for better North Korea-US relations, and will continue to pursue the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

“The inauguration of the new US administration can be a good opportunity to improve US-North Korea relations, and we expect relations to swiftly resume,” the ministry said in a statement after Kim's comments were released.

Biden, who was vice-president under President Barack Obama, called Kim a “thug” during the election campaign. In 2019 North Korea called Biden a “rabid dog” that needed to be “beaten to death with a stick”.

Kim had three unprecedented meetings with President Donald Trump and the two corresponded in a series of letters, but those efforts failed to lead to a denuclearisation deal or official change in the countries' relations.

“North Korea is declaring the window for co-operation is much, much smaller for the Biden administration,” Yoo said.