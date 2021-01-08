Democrats inch towards second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Congressional Democrats on Friday weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that stormed the US Capitol in Washington.

Democratic leaders, including House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer. called for immediate impeachment proceedings if vice-president Mike Pence and Trump's cabinet refused to take steps to remove Trump from power.

“The president’s dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office,” they said on Thursday evening, accusing Trump of inciting an “insurrection”.

As calls for his ouster mounted on Thursday, Trump released a video in which he denounced the violence that left five people dead.

The Republican president came the closest yet to conceding his loss in the November 3 2020 presidential election, promising to ensure a smooth transition to a “new administration”. President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, is set to be sworn in on January 20.