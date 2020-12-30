Zimbabwe evacuates people at risk as powerful storm edges closer

The civil protection unit (CPU) in Zimbabwe has started evacuating people in the eastern parts of the country most vulnerable to tropical storm Chalane, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

The storm has reached the Mozambique Channel and meteorological services said it was expected to intensify before making landfall in central Mozambique.

Thereafter it’s expected to sweep into Zimbabwe later in the day, with the likelihood of affecting most parts of the country if it continues with its detected intensity.

Chimanimani, a small farming town, and surrounding areas bordering Mozambique - still reeling from the effects of the devastating Cyclone Kenneth and Cyclone Idai last year and Cyclone Dineo in 2017 - have started evacuations.

Fears are mounting because before the storm arrives, some areas such as Chibuwe village are already experiencing floods due to heavy rainfall.

“We are being relocated from our tents, where we have been staying since Cyclone Idai last year, to safer centres,” said Witness Gambire, 35, from Nyamusundu. He told the Sunday Times in March that he lost his family to Cyclone Idai in 2019.