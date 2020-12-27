World

Voting starts in Central African Republic presidential election

By Reuters - 27 December 2020
A campaign billboard of Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera is seen the streets ahead of the upcoming elections in Bangui, Central African Republic December 26, 2020.
A campaign billboard of Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera is seen the streets ahead of the upcoming elections in Bangui, Central African Republic December 26, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Antonie Rolland

Polls opened on Sunday for Central African Republic's presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of threats and violence from armed rebel groups. 

 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X