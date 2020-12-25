Pretty please stay at home this Christmas, says KZN health department

In a last-ditch effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, the KwaZulu-Natal health department has pleaded with residents to stay home on Christmas Day.

Cancelling plans - “even special occasions such as family Christmas lunches” – was better than risking infecting elderly parents and other relatives with Covid-19.

“We are pleading with our fellow compatriots to adopt these norms until Covid-19 subsides,” said KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.

According to the department, the province registered 4,188 new infections between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the province’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to 166,877. In those two days, 81 people had died, bringing the death toll in the province to 3,873. At least 3,010 of those who have died had confirmed comorbidities.

Simelane-Zulu encouraged citizens to also miss funerals, where possible, and to postpone other potential super-spreader social gatherings - such as traditional ceremonies and birthdays - if adherence to social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene could not be guaranteed.