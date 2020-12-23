Coronavirus: The board game — German sisters' invention sells out for Christmas

At a loose end during Germany's first lockdown, the four Schwaderlapp sisters decided to put their long hours indoors to good use — by inventing a coronavirus board game that is selling by the thousands.

“Corona” can be played by up to four players, who compete to buy all the groceries on a shopping list for an elderly neighbour who is shielding against the virus.

The players collect and swap game cards, and the winner is whoever delivers all the items first. Hurdles along the way include encountering the virus, which sends you into quarantine, or finding that hoarders have already snapped up all the pasta or toilet rolls.

“The basic principle is one of solidarity,” 20-year-old Sarah told Reuters TV from the family home in the western city of Wiesbaden.

".. But each of the players can decide to co-operate with the others ... or make thing harder for them by blocking their path with viruses.”