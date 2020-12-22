Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick airport stays for year-end holidays

Staying overnight at an airport isn't unheard of, especially if you miss a flight. But choosing to spend your holidays there in a tent is something entirely different.

With the coronavirus pandemic severely limiting trips abroad, some in Singapore this holiday season are going "glamping", or glamourous camping, staying overnight in luxury tents at the retail and leisure wing of the city-state's Changi Airport.

"Usually we go out of the country every holiday but since we can't travel much and it's a school holiday, I thought why not do something different for the children," said Fadlina Musa, standing under twinkling fairy lights.