Two ex-ministers snub judge after being charged over Beirut blast

Two former Lebanese ministers charged with negligence over a huge explosion at Beirut port in August that killed 200 people indicated on Wednesday they would not appear for questioning before the judge handling the case.

Judge Fadi Sawan charged three former ministers and the caretaker prime minister last week, sparking a fierce debate about whether the judge had the authority to charge the politicians in a nation still seeking answers about the blast.

The explosion added further strains to a country struggling with its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Some leading parties rebuked the judge for his action, including Shi'ite Muslim movement Hezbollah and the Sunni group led by former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

Ali Hassan Khalil, a former finance minister, and Ghazi Zeaiter, a former public works minister, who were both charged, said they had not been officially informed of Wednesday's session, which protocol demanded.