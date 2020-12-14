'Dissonance' confronts Fed, with vaccine weighed against joblessness

In about two weeks, at least 9 million jobless US residents are at risk of losing the unemployment benefits that have helped sustain them through the pandemic. Delayed rent, estimated at $70 billion spread among perhaps 11 million families, will start coming due.

It seems a gaping wound, and yet as of September US families had set aside record amounts of cash; bankruptcies outside major corporations have declined; credit market investors say they see few signs of serious stress; and a coming vaccine may boost the economy's fortunes in a rush.

When the Federal Reserve meets this week, policymakers will have to reconcile those conflicting narratives as they issue new projections showing whether they say the economy will suffer a double-dip recession or is on the cusp of a vaccine-inspired boom.

The unemployment rate has come down faster and growth through September was stronger than Fed officials projected earlier this year. Yet job growth recently has slowed and the pandemic's record-breaking surge has raised concern that more business shutdowns and failures may be in the offing.

Meanwhile, early steps like a moratorium on evictions for unpaid rent are also expiring, and “eviction notices are piling up on sheriffs’ desks,” Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi wrote, offering a Dickensian view of what may develop unless more government help arrives.

“Mass evictions in the dead of winter and during a raging pandemic will be unbearable,” Zandi wrote, leaving the economy limp as the vaccine arrives rather than coiled to spring back.