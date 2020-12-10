US nears final Covid vaccine review as daily national deaths top 3,200

The number of Covid patients hospitalised nationwide grew to a new all-time high of 106,217 by late Wednesday, up some 18% over the previous two weeks.

The US also has documented an average of 2,259 deaths and 205,661 new infections each day over the past week, a toll that US health officials warn is likely to accelerate in the coming months before a vaccine becomes widely available to the public.

At least 3,230 US patients perished on Wednesday alone, according to a Reuters tally of state-by-state data. The latest figure surpassed the previous December 3 record of 2,861 Covid deaths and marked the first time the virus has said 3,000 American lives or more in a single day — exceeding the death toll from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on America by suicide hijackers.

To date, the highly contagious respiratory illness has killed more than 289,000 Americans, out some 15 million known to have been infected since January.

Medical experts have said the crisis will only worsen in the weeks ahead amid colder weather, especially if Americans continue to disregard warnings to avoid unnecessary travel and large gatherings over the holidays.

Besides the monumental human cost, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy, forcing millions out of work as public health authorities imposed sweeping restrictions on social and economic life in an effort to tamp down the contagion.

Congress, meanwhile, has struggled to end a months-long political stalemate over an economic assistance.

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a one-week extension of federal government funding, giving lawmakers more time to haggle over a broader spending package with coronavirus relief.

The Republican-led Senate was expected to vote on the measure as early as Thursday and send it to President Donald Trump in time to avoid a government shutdown.