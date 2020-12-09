World

Two oil wells bombed in oilfield in northern Iraq's Kirkuk

By Reuters - 09 December 2020
Smoke rises after explosions at two oil wells in Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk in Iraq, May 4, 2016. This is a file photo
Image: REUTERS/Ako Rasheed/File Photo

Two oil wells were bombed inside a small oilfield on Wednesday and firefighters are working to put out the flames, oil officials and security sources said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombings at Khabbaz oilfield, 20km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, the sources said.

The field produces about 25,000 barrels per day, oil officials said.

