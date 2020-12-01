Hopewell Chin'ono: Ginimbi could've been saved if Zim 'had an ambulance service that worked'

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has blamed the death of businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure on the country's “dysfunctional institutions”.

“My takeaway from Ginimbi’s death is that we need institutions that work for everyone. He could have lived if we had an ambulance service that worked.

"The looted state funds would have built a dual carriageway There are times when personal money can’t replace national rot. RIP,” Chin'ono tweeted on Monday.