Nigeria buries 43 farmers killed by militants, dozens missing

Villagers in northeast Nigeria's Borno state on Sunday buried 43 farmers killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants, while security forces searched for dozens who are still missing.

About 30 of the men were beheaded in the attack, which began on Saturday morning in the village of Zabarmari, while residents said 70 people in all are feared dead.

While there was no claim of responsibility, such massacres have been carried out in the past by Boko Haram or the Islamic State West Africa Province, which are both active in the area, where Islamic militants have killed at least 30,000 people.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killings and said “the entire country is hurt”.

In Zabarmari, dozens of mourners surrounded the bodies, which were wrapped in white burial shrouds and placed on wooden pallets, as clerics led prayers for the deceased.