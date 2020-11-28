World

Iran's supreme leader promises retaliation for killing of nuclear scientist

By Reuters - 28 November 2020
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Image: REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised on Saturday to retaliate for the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist and said his nuclear work would continue.

Khamenei made the comment on his Twitter feed, a day after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an ambush near the Iranian capital. 

