Iran's supreme leader promises retaliation for killing of nuclear scientist
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised on Saturday to retaliate for the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist and said his nuclear work would continue.
Khamenei made the comment on his Twitter feed, a day after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an ambush near the Iranian capital.
