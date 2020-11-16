World

Tigray leader urges international censure of Ethiopian offensive

By Reuters - 16 November 2020
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region has urged the United Nations and African Union to condemn Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for using high-tech weaponry including drones during its nearly two-week military offensive.

"Abiy Ahmed is waging this war on the people of Tigray and he is responsible for the purposeful infliction of human suffering on the people and destruction of major infrastructure projects like the Tekeze Dam and the Wolkait Sugar Factory by air strikes," Debretsion Gebremichael added in a statement dated Sunday. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X