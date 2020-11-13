Pink diamond fetches R416m at Sotheby’s sale

An extremely rare, purple-pink diamond mined in Russia, which Sotheby’s described as “a true wonder of nature”, sold for $26.6m (R416m) on Wednesday, the auction house said.



Sotheby’s had estimated that the flawless oval gem, “The Spirit of the Rose”, could fetch $23m-$38m at the Geneva sale...

