World

Ethiopia says military offensive has 'liberated' west of Tigray

By Reuters - 12 November 2020
Members of Amhara militia control a motor vehicle checkpoint at the entrance of Dansha town in Tigray Region, Ethiopia November 9, 2020.
Members of Amhara militia control a motor vehicle checkpoint at the entrance of Dansha town in Tigray Region, Ethiopia November 9, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday that a military offensive had "liberated" the western part of Tigray region where federal troops have been fighting local forces for a week.

With the region cut off to the outside world, there was no independent verification possible nor immediate response from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) which rules the northern state of more than 5 million people.  

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X