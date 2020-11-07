World

Donald Trump says 'this election is far from over'

By Reuters - 07 November 2020
Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration after news media projected Biden as the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging US election results in court next week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying "this election is far from over."

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed," he said in a statement.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election. 

