US presidential election moves to the courts

With the US presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden too close to call, the Trump campaign and Republicans turned to the courts to try to invalidate votes in Pennsylvania and block Michigan officials from counting ballots.

Below is a list of the cases that will play out in the coming days and possibly weeks:

MICHIGAN BALLOT-COUNTING FIGHT

Trump's campaign said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop state officials from counting ballots.

The campaign said the case in the Michigan Court of Claims seeks to halt counting until it has an election inspector at each absentee-voter counting board. The campaign also wanted to review ballots that were opened and counted before an inspector from its campaign was present.

Biden was projected to win the state with 50.4% of the vote, with 99% of the expected vote in, according to Edison Research.

PENNSYLVANIA COURT BATTLES

Republican officials on Tuesday sued election officials in Montgomery County, which borders Philadelphia, accusing them of illegally counting mail-in ballots early and giving voters who submitted defective ballots a chance to re-vote.

At a hearing on Wednesday, US. District Judge Timothy Savage in Philadelphia appeared skeptical of their allegations and how the integrity of the election might be affected.

In a separate lawsuit, the Trump campaign asked a judge to halt ballot counting in Pennsylvania, claiming that Republicans had been unlawfully denied access to observe the process.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Pennsylvania have asked the US Supreme Court to review a decision from the state's highest court that allowed election officials to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrived through Friday.

On Wednesday, Trump's campaign filed a motion to intervene in the case.

U.S. Supreme Court justices said last week there was not enough time to decide the merits of the case before Election Day but indicated they might revisit it afterwards.

Justice Samuel Alito, joined by fellow conservatives Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, said in a written opinion that there is a "strong likelihood" the Pennsylvania court's decision violated the US Constitution.

Pennsylvania election officials said they will segregate properly postmarked ballots that arrived after Election Day.

With about 89% of the vote counted, Trump led Biden in Pennsylvania with 50.7% of the vote to 48.1%, according to Edison Research.