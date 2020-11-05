Coronavirus knock-on effect hitting vital health services in Africa - WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is having a knock-on effect on other vital health services in Africa as countries are forced to redirect already stretched resources, a regional head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

The continent of more than a billion people has been spared the worst consequences of COVID-19, with relatively lower death rates and infections seen elsewhere.

Africa has recorded at least 1.8 million cases, with 43,700 deaths, according to the WHO.

"A preliminary analysis by WHO indicates COVID-19 is hitting other health services really hard," Matshidiso Moeti, Africa director for the WHO, said in an online press conference.

Lockdowns imposed by countries to halt the spread of the virus in May, June and July contributed to a more than 50% drop in services monitored by WHO.