Austrian police arrest man in city of Linz following Vienna attack - ORF

Austrian police have arrested a man in the city of Linz following the Vienna attacks on Monday, broadcaster ORF said on Tuesday.

A man, described as an Islamist, was led out of a house in handcuffs by heavily armed police, ORF said, adding it was not immediately clear if he was linked to Monday's attack in the Austrian capital.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday that these attacks were carried out by at least one "Islamist terrorist,".

In an early morning televised news conference, Nehammer repeated calls for the public to stay at home, saying one attacker, who was wearing an explosives belt that turned out to be fake, was an Islamic State sympathiser.

That assailant was shot dead by police. Nehammer said officials believe there was more than one attacker, adding that 1,000 security personnel had been deployed for the manhunt while neighbouring countries had offered assistance.

"We experienced an attack yesterday evening by at least one Islamist terrorist, a situation that we have not had to live through in Austria for decades," Nehammer said.

"Austria for more than 75 years has been a strong democracy, a mature democracy, a country whose identity is marked by values and basic rights, with freedom of expression, rule of law, but also tolerance in human coexistence," he said. "Yesterday's attack is an attack on just these values."

Reuters