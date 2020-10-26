'Fake doctor' arrested at one of Zimbabwe's biggest hospitals

A man who posed as a doctor at one of Zimbabwe's biggest hospitals for seven months has been arrested.

The man has been charged with fraud and impersonating a public official.

Admire Chisi, 25, posed as a physician registrar in the accident and emergency department at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. During the seven months, he attended to patients, wrote medical affidavits and issued prescriptions.

In a statement, the hospital group — which operates the 5,000-bed Parirenyatwa General Hospital in Harare — said it discovered that a fake medical doctor was working in its accident and emergency department.

“On October 20 2020, [the group] discovered that the accident and emergency department had been infiltrated by a fake medical doctor,” the statement read.

“The matter was discovered after our vigilant casualty staff doubted his medical proficiency and made some inquiries. The suspect has been handed over to the police.