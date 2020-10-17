World

Malaysia reports 869 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths

By Reuters - 17 October 2020
Malaysia reported 869 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its highest daily count so far, health authorities said.

The Southeast Asian country, which has imposed targeted lockdowns this month as infections surged, has had a total of 19,627 infections.

Malaysia also recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 180.

