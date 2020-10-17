World

Deloitte to shut four UK offices to cut costs amid pandemic

By Reuters - 17 October 2020
The Deloitte offices stand in 2 New Square on October 2 2018 in London, England.
The Deloitte offices stand in 2 New Square on October 2 2018 in London, England.
Image: GETTY IMAGES/ JACK TAYLOR

Deloitte will permanently close four of its 20 UK offices in coming months as the company aims to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Deloitte, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will move about 500 of its employees who work at offices in Gatwick, Liverpool, Nottingham and Southampton to other locations or offer full-time remote working, the newspaper said.

-Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Covid grant & infrastructure: Ramaphosa outlines SA's economic recovery plan
#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...

Most Read

X