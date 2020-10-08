Ursula Andress’s ‘Dr No’ bikini could fetch R8m at auction

James Bond fans may have to wait until 2021 for the next 007 adventure movie, but those with deep pockets can get their hands on some of the most famous items from the previous movies in November.

The ivory coloured bikini worn by Ursula Andress in Dr No — the first Bond movie — is up for auction in Los Angeles in the US, with an estimated price of up to $500,000 (R8.3m), auctioneers Profiles in History said on Wednesday.

Andress, who played beachcomber Honey Ryder in the 1962 film and was the first Bond girl, was pictured emerging dripping from the ocean in the bikini, holding a seashell and with a scabbard belted to her hips.