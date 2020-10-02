World

Global social media reactions pour in as Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 02 October 2020
There was plenty reaction from around the world as US President Donald Trump announced that he and wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

US President Donald Trump is trending on Twitter after he announced on Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

The president, seemingly still in high spirits, said they would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately. “We will get through this together,” he tweeted.

Melania also announced the news to her 15 million followers. She said they are “feeling good” and that she has postponed all her engagements until she has fully recovered.

Like Trump, Melania expressed solidarity with other Covid-19 patients, saying “please be sure you are staying safe and we are getting through this together”. 

The Trumps join more than 7 million Americans who have contracted Covid-19. The US is the most affected country with a death toll of 212,660 according to Worldometer, an online tool which tracks and records data in real-time, including global coronavirus statistics.

Their results came after top adviser Hope Hicks, who regularly travels with the president, recently tested positive for Covid-19. Hicks, along other senior officials accompanied Trump to Ohio, where he debated presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday. The group also travelled to a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday.

On Twitter, thousands have questioned whether Trump still thinks Covid-19 is a hoax. The president has previously come under fire as health care experts, politicians and US citizens blamed accused him for “dragging his feet” and “denying the seriousness” of the virus.

He was also blamed for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 when he told Americans to “kill the virus” by injecting themselves with bleach. He later withdrew the statement, saying he was just being “sarcastic”.

On Tuesday, during his debate with Biden, Trump made fun of his opponent for always “wearing the biggest mask” in defence against the virus.

“I don't wear a mask like him. Every time you see him he's got a mask on. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen,” he said. 

Sorry but not sorry? Here's a glimpse into the Twitter reactions:

